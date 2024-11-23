Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 1,620,395 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,583,028.18. This represents a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.67 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

