Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,215 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.