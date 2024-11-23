Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,794 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.89% of Liquidity Services worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $467,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,381.72. This trade represents a 26.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,546. 29.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

