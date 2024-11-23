Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,658 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of GDS worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

GDS opened at $18.31 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

