Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,003,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 236.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

MMC opened at $227.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.28 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

