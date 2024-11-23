Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 43,101 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,101 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 71,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in ONEOK by 25.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 423,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

