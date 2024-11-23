Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,419,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.