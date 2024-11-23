Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

Further Reading

