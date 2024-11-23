Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$99,849.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:OREGet Free Report) Director Patrick Downey bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,849.00.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.