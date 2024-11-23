Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$99,849.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Downey bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,849.00.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.
About Orezone Gold
