Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Insider Joseph A. Ruhl Sells 910 Shares

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $52,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,296. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $59.50 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $337.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 602,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

