Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.