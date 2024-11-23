Optivise Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 575.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $328.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

