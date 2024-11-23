Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $644,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $215.22 and a 12 month high of $282.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

