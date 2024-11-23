Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $472,000 in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.64% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

