Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,260,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,586,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 124,918 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

