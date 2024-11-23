Optivise Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,745 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $161.92 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

