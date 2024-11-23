Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $383.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $260.09 and a one year high of $408.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.39.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

