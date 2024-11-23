Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 9,254 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $24.47 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

