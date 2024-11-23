One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $455.41 and a 52 week high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

