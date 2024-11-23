One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.