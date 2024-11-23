One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 8.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 422.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 179.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,734.95 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $1,749.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $876.68.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 117 shares of company stock valued at $123,524 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

