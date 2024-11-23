One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 43,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARKB opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.