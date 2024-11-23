One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 518,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

