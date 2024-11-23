One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sachem Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SACH stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SACH shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.