NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.