NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

