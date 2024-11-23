NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

