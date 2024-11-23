Nwam LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

