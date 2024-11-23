Nwam LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

