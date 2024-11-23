Nwam LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 83.2% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

