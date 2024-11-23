Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 328,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.57%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

