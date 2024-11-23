Nwam LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,958,000. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.96 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.