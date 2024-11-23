Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $897.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $908.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $755.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

