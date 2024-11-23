Nwam LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DD opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.