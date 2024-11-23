Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 15,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

