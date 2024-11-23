NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

