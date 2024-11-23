NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
About NTN Buzztime
