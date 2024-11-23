Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.