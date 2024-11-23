Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after buying an additional 85,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $262.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.88 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.94.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.15.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

