Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after buying an additional 274,801 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $335.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.18 and a one year high of $342.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

