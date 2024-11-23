Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

