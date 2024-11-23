Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $215.22 and a 12 month high of $282.13. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

