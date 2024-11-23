Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $197.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $155.30 and a one year high of $197.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day moving average of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

