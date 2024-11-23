Nextracker’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Nextracker by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

