Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,719.66. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $342,303. This represents a 41.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,104. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 488.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,302,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

