NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.200-7.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.20-7.40 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 119.68% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

