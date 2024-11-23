Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Acquires 746,335 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 746,335 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $917,992.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,223,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,795,377.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nerdy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

