Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 6,457 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in StoneCo by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.26 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

