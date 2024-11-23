Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 7,813 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 645,145 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $82,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,772.44. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of WLDN opened at $42.66 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

