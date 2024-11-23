Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $75,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,629.50. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,473 shares of company stock worth $578,015. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

