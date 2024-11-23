National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NTIOF opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

