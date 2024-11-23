Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) & Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares Multi Ways and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi Ways N/A N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 9.01% 20.06% 12.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Multi Ways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Multi Ways and Oil-Dri Co. of America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Multi Ways $36.02 million 0.23 $1.79 million N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $437.59 million 1.18 $39.43 million $5.44 12.98

Volatility & Risk

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Multi Ways.

Multi Ways has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Multi Ways on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Multi Ways

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore. Multi Ways Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MWE Investments Limited.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, Varium, Neoprime, Sorbiam, Ambio P, Ambio S, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching adsorbent products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, Metal-X, Metal-Z, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled materials that absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, cricket, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product and sports turf material users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

